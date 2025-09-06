SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

SBC Medical Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBC opened at $4.15 on Friday. SBC Medical Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that SBC Medical Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBC Medical Group by 227.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.