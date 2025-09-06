SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
SBC Medical Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBC opened at $4.15 on Friday. SBC Medical Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27.
SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that SBC Medical Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SBC Medical Group
SBC Medical Group Company Profile
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBC Medical Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.