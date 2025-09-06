Microvision’s (MVIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $2.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MVIS. Wall Street Zen cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvision in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of MVIS opened at $1.11 on Friday. Microvision has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 3,470.59% and a negative return on equity of 146.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 114.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microvision by 148.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 251,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 65.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

