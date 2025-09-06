Royal Bank of Canada Buys 112,548 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $49,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.