Royal Bank of Canada Sells 135,377 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $46,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.