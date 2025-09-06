SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,476 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $46,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

