First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $48,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

