Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 494 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Hub Group worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 440.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 139,500.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

