Banque Transatlantique SA Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 89 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 481.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,752,256 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $487.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.34 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,119.90, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.