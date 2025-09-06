Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $46,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 957.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie set a $29.80 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.