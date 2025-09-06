Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $46,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 957.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of TME stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent Music Entertainment Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.