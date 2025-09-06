Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New $77,000 Investment in ProShares Pet Care ETF $PAWZ

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Banque Transatlantique SA owned 0.15% of ProShares Pet Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAWZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.16. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

