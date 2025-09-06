Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $93,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

