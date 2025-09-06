Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $229,327.83 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $229,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,172,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,089,892.66. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,079 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $45,399.27.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,361 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $25,262.70.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 22,139 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $233,345.06.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,068 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $122,610.88.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,432 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $125,438.88.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,639 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $140,545.68.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,861 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $135,096.79.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,753 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $54,326.79.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,747 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $225,115.80.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,527 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $100,509.85.

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EverCommerce by 328.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

