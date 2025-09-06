James Roth Sells 2,000 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $275,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,713.04. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $141.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.32. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.