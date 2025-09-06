Banque Transatlantique SA Takes $44,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.92 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

