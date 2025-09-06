Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Sells $299,280.40 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Edward Md Kaye sold 14,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $299,280.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,881.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 26.25%.The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STOK. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,842.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

