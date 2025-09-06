indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $254,718.75 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 59,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $254,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,281.45. This represents a 38.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Michael Wittmann sold 4,532 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $16,496.48.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of INDI opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.31. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 71.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

