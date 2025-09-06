Amanda Bardwell Buys 12,738 Shares of Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Bardwell acquired 12,738 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$28.34 per share, with a total value of A$360,994.92.
Woolworths Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 341.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28.
Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 159.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st. Woolworths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,155.56%.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.