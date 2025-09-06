Amanda Bardwell Buys 12,738 Shares of Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Bardwell acquired 12,738 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$28.34 per share, with a total value of A$360,994.92.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 341.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 159.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st. Woolworths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,155.56%.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

