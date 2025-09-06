Paul Gu Sells 5,000 Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,706,373.16. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upstart Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ UPST opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Upstart’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,820,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

