Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,584,973.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 732,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,058.47. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 81,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $699,979.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,375. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,143,242 shares of company stock worth $82,738,467 over the last 90 days. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 541.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

