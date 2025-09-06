Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

DOCU stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

