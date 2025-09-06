Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Up 104.8% in August

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,600 shares, anincreaseof104.8% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQWA opened at $20.00 on Friday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
