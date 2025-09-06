Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Price

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

NYSE CIEN opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $559,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,770,552.11. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

