DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE PATH opened at $11.50 on Friday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 383.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,939,085.52. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,058,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,875,613.68. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,972 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in UiPath by 53.3% during the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 40.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,048,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in UiPath by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 378,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

