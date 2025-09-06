Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at D. Boral Capital

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) had its price target cut by D. Boral Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCEL. BTIG Research cut Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avita Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Avita Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avita Medical

Avita Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $4.26 on Friday. Avita Medical has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 68.87%.The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avita Medical news, Director Robert Mcnamara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,469.50. The trade was a 13.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avita Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Avita Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Avita Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avita Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avita Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avita Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avita Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avita Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.