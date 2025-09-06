Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.63% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $50,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $57,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.6%

CFR stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The company had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

