Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $52,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 970.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 187,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 47.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 24.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $642,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,106,792.70. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $169,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,813.62. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock worth $6,980,859. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 326.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.03.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

