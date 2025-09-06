Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 490.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,281.40. This trade represents a 31.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,647.80. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,310. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.