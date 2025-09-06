Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 329.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 246.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This trade represents a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

