Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 213,821 Shares of 3D Systems Corporation $DDD

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 545.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,035 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,821 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of 3D Systems worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,966 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,377 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. 3D Systems Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

