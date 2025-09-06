Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 3,961.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 51.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. Hut 8 Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 112.81%.The business had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,056.55. The trade was a 49.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $225,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $259,951.05. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,129 shares of company stock worth $574,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

HUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

