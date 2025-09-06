Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Renasant Co. $RNST

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Renasant by 37.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Renasant by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.93. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

