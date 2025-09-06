Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,817 Shares of SpartanNash Company $SPTN

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SpartanNash by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.0%

SPTN opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. SpartanNash Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $908.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 0.50.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.90 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

