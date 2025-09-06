Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 26,381 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exp World were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Retirements Inc. increased its stake in Exp World by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Exp World by 5.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Exp World by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exp World by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exp World by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 537,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,288.50. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $192,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 target price on Exp World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Exp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Exp World stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 2.01. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

