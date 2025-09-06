Reviewing Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) & Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eli Lilly and Company pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eli Lilly and Company pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eli Lilly and Company has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Novo Nordisk A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 35.60% 78.64% 24.51% Eli Lilly and Company 25.91% 92.72% 16.89%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S $42.12 billion 5.85 $14.64 billion $3.64 15.15 Eli Lilly and Company $53.26 billion 12.91 $10.59 billion $15.30 47.47

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly and Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eli Lilly and Company. Novo Nordisk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 1 12 3 0 2.13 Eli Lilly and Company 0 8 14 1 2.70

Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.88%. Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus target price of $950.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Eli Lilly and Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Novo Nordisk A/S on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products for diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, and other emerging therapy areas. The Rare Disease segment offers products in the areas of rare blood disorders, rare endocrine disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company also provides insulin pens, growth hormone pens, and injection needles. In addition, it offers smart solutions for diabetes treatment, such as smart insulin pens and Dose Check, an insulin dose guidance application. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aspen Pharmaceuticals to produce insulin products; and with Korro Bio, Inc. for the discovery and development of new genetic medicines to treat cardiometabolic diseases. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.