Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $643,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,512,000 after acquiring an additional 817,099 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,086,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $76,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,769.10. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $190,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,070.20. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,560 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.