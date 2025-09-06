4,667 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 118.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

