Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 600.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $6.61 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

