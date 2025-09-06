Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 600.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.7%
NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $6.61 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on MYGN
Myriad Genetics Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Myriad Genetics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.