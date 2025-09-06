Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 93,296 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TERN

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,296 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TERN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.44 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

TERN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $631.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Gengos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,250. This trade represents a 66.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs bought 23,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $90,225.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,211.21. The trade was a 98.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 48,314 shares of company stock valued at $186,575. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.