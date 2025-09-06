Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,809 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 195,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,283 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $24.60 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

