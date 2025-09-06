Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.09). Approximately 7,024,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 2,479,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of £82.18 million, a PE ratio of -394.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.51.

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

