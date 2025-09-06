Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Brian Mccarthy Sells 12,500 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 406,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,667,607.68. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rubrik Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,331,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 53.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Rubrik by 2,899.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 303,305 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.