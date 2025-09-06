Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr $VKQ

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,673 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr during the first quarter worth $135,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 542,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 103,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Price Performance

VKQ opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend

Inv Vk Mun Tr Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

