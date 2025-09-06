Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 15,357 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 15,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $2,055,534.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $71,389,968.30. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,292,500.74.

On Monday, July 28th, Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $1,688,429.90.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $4,808,550.20.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $13,287,437.52.

On Monday, June 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15.

Datadog Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.81, a P/E/G ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,153,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,178,000 after acquiring an additional 740,457 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

