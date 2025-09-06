Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $1,195,402.98 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eugene Schneider sold 19,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,402.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,140.67. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eugene Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 4th, Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $408,697.20.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Read Our Latest Report on IONS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,138,000 after buying an additional 2,724,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,727,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.