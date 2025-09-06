John Bicket Sells 40,320 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 40,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,435,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 984,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,052,596.67. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, John Bicket sold 129,680 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $4,586,781.60.

On Wednesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 67,349 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,271.36.

On Tuesday, August 19th, John Bicket sold 102,651 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,432,649.44.

On Wednesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 37,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,360,396.80.

On Tuesday, August 5th, John Bicket sold 132,368 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $4,795,692.64.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 45,952 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $1,776,963.84.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, John Bicket sold 124,048 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $4,698,938.24.

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Bicket sold 56,113 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,200,751.86.

On Tuesday, July 8th, John Bicket sold 113,887 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $4,407,426.90.

On Tuesday, June 24th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -263.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOT. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Samsara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

