Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 29,101 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 29,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $1,390,445.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,937,311 shares in the company, valued at $235,904,719.58. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $626,250.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,337,796.53.

FROG opened at $50.06 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in JFrog by 1,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $43,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,968,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JFrog by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 965,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

