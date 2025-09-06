Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 29,101 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 29,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $1,390,445.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,937,311 shares in the company, valued at $235,904,719.58. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 8th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $626,250.00.
- On Friday, June 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,337,796.53.
JFrog Trading Up 3.4%
FROG opened at $50.06 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in JFrog by 1,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $43,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,968,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JFrog by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 965,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
