Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.90.

Shares of TEAM opened at $172.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.13. Atlassian has a one year low of $154.07 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,461. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,948 shares of company stock worth $99,011,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 59.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

