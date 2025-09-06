Kerry Acocella Sells 12,971 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 12,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,815,421.16. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 102,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,559.24. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $688,256.70.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.81, a P/E/G ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

