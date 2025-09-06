Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Opera by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Opera by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Opera by 46.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Opera during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.53%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opera will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. Opera’s payout ratio is presently 87.64%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

