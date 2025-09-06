Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

